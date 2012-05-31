JAKARTA, May 31 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

- PELINDO TO DEVELOP NEW PORT IN PAPUA

State port operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia II plans to build a new port in Sorong in Papua, investing approximately 1 trillion rupiah ($105.43 million), said CEO Richard Joost Lino.

Pelindo expects to start the project in August this year and plans to also expand other ports in Sumatra, Jakarta, Surabaya and Makassar. (Bisnis Indonesia p.1)

- INDONESIA TEXTILE EXPORTS SEEN DOWN 11 PCT IN 2012 - ASSOC

Indonesian textile exports are expected to fall 11 percent to $11.9 billion this year, from $13.4 billion in 2011, due to the economic slowdown in Europe, said Ade Sudrajat, head of the Indonesian Textile Association. (Bisnis Indonesia p.1)

- LIPPO INVITES PARKSON TO DEVELOP SHOPPING MALL

Property developer PT Lippo Karawaci has invited Singapore-based department store operator Parkson Retail Asia Ltd to develop Lippo's 17,101-square-meter shopping mall in West Jakarta, said CEO Michael Riady.

Lippo expects to open 50 shopping malls until 2020 with an investment of 500 billion to 1 trillion rupiah for each mall. (Investor Daily p.23)

- MODERN TO ADD 60 7-ELEVEN OUTLETS IN 2012

Retail firm PT Modern Internasional plans to spend up to $18 million to add 60 more 7-Eleven outlets this year, said director Donny Susanto. The firm has so far opened 14 new outlets and currently owns 57 shops in Jakarta. (Kontan p.13)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Thailand's stock market ended Wednesday 1.3 percent weaker, while other southeast Asian markets closed mixed as fears over Spain's bank crisis and the possibility of China taking a cautious stance on economic stimulus measures damped investor appetite for risky assets.

* U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as surging bond yields in Spain and Italy ratcheted up tensions in financial markets about Europe's ability to solve its growing debt crisis.

* Asian shares, the euro and oil prices fell on Thursday as surging borrowing costs in troubled Spain heightened fears that more countries in the euro zone will be hit hard by the regions' debt crisis.

* Oil dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday to the lowest level in nearly six months as fears about the euro zone crisis sparked an erosion in risk appetite across markets.

* Latin American currencies weakened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, with the Mexican peso hitting a six-month low, on fears of contagion from Spain's ailing banks and a deepening euro zone debt crisis.

* Malaysian palm oil futures snapped a four-day rally on Wednesday, falling more than 2 percent as euro zone debt jitters weighed on prices, although losses were capped by expected demand ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in July.

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0007 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1313.32 -1.43 -19.10 USD/JPY 78.85 -0.30 -0.24 US 10YR 1.61 -0.54 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1561.96 0.00 0.06 US CRUDE 87.52 -0.34 -0.30 DOW JONES 12419.86 -1.28 -160.83 ASIA ADRS 111.49 -2.16 -2.46 FTSE 100 5297.28 -1.74 -93.86 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,485 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Sunil Nair)