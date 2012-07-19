JAKARTA, July 19 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

- BAKRIE SUMATERA MULLS EXPANSION IN NIGERIA

Plantation firm PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations plans to expand palm oil and rubber businesses in Nigeria by 2013 in order to get closer to European and Latin America markets, said CEO Bambang Aria Wisena.(Investor Daily)

- ENERGY FIRM EXPLOITASI PLANS TO BUILD POWER PLANTS

Energy company PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia plans to develop one coal-fired power plant and five small hydro power plants, worth around $69 million, across Indonesia, said CEO Henry H Sitanggang. (Investor Daily)

- BANK DANAMON H1 NET PROFIT RISES 36 PCT

PT Bank Danamon Indonesia said its first half net profit rose 36 percent to 2 trillion rupiah, compared to the same period a year ago, as loans grew 19 percent. (Investor Daily)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Indonesia's stock market closed steady on Wednesday, with PT Bank Danamon likely to be in focus on Thursday after the central bank announced new rules on bank ownership.

* Asian shares rose on Thursday as strong corporate profits from U.S. bellwethers allayed fears of a slowdown in earnings while the euro steadied after being hit by reported comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that rekindled fears about the euro zone debt crisis.

* The S&P 500 touched its highest level since early May on Wednesday as corporate profits from bellwethers Intel and Honeywell defied fears of a collapse in earnings.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures slid to a near three-week low on Wednesday, as traders booked profits partly on weaker exports and better production outlook in Malaysia after a recent U.S. weather-fuelled rally.

--------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1372.78 0.67 9.110 USD/JPY 78.77 -0.01 -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4942 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1572.95 0.04 0.660 US CRUDE 89.88 0.01 0.010 DOW JONES 12908.70 0.81 103.16 ASIA ADRS 115.31 0.37 0.42 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest. (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)