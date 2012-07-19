JAKARTA, July 19 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
- BAKRIE SUMATERA MULLS EXPANSION IN NIGERIA
Plantation firm PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations
plans to expand palm oil and rubber businesses in Nigeria by
2013 in order to get closer to European and Latin America
markets, said CEO Bambang Aria Wisena.(Investor Daily)
- ENERGY FIRM EXPLOITASI PLANS TO BUILD POWER PLANTS
Energy company PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia
plans to develop one coal-fired power plant and five small hydro
power plants, worth around $69 million, across Indonesia, said
CEO Henry H Sitanggang. (Investor Daily)
- BANK DANAMON H1 NET PROFIT RISES 36 PCT
PT Bank Danamon Indonesia said its first half net
profit rose 36 percent to 2 trillion rupiah, compared to the
same period a year ago, as loans grew 19 percent. (Investor
Daily)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's stock market closed steady on Wednesday, with
PT Bank Danamon likely to be in focus on Thursday
after the central bank announced new rules on bank ownership.
* Asian shares rose on Thursday as strong corporate profits
from U.S. bellwethers allayed fears of a slowdown in earnings
while the euro steadied after being hit by reported comments
from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that rekindled fears about
the euro zone debt crisis.
* The S&P 500 touched its highest level since early May on
Wednesday as corporate profits from bellwethers Intel and
Honeywell defied fears of a collapse in earnings.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures slid to a near three-week
low on Wednesday, as traders booked profits partly on weaker
exports and better production outlook in Malaysia after a recent
U.S. weather-fuelled rally.
--------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1372.78 0.67 9.110
USD/JPY 78.77 -0.01 -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4942 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1572.95 0.04 0.660
US CRUDE 89.88 0.01 0.010
DOW JONES 12908.70 0.81 103.16
ASIA ADRS 115.31 0.37 0.42
-------------------------------------------------------------
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)