JAKARTA, July 20 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
- RESOURCE ALAM BUYS FIVE COAL MINES IN H1
Small-sized coal miner PT Resources Alam Indonesia has
bought five coal mines in Kalimantan island worth about $11.8
million this year as it aims to increase its coal reserves, said
the company's head of investor relations Eric Tirtana. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
- GLOBAL MEDIACOM SETS UP JOINT VENTURE IN RETAIL BUSINESS
Indonesia's leading media group PT Global Mediacom
has set up a joint venture with South Korea's GS Home Shopping
Inc to expand into retail business, said the firm's
corporate secretary Arya Mahendra Sinulingga. (Bisnis Indonesia)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's stock market gained 0.4 on Thursday to its
highest since May 11, helped by a foreign inflow of $42.7
million.
* Asian shares were a tad weaker on Friday but were poised
for their biggest weekly gain since January as strong U.S.
corporate earnings lifted the S&P 500 to a 2-1/2 month high,
although a firm yen kept Japanese shares on the backfoot.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday for a third straight day,
with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high, as earnings from
technology companies and expectations for more monetary stimulus
outweighed weak economic data.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rebounded from a 3-week
low on Thursday, as the worst drought in the United States since
1956 threatened to squeeze global oilseed supplies further and
offset slower exports and better output in Malaysia.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1372.78 0.67 9.110
USD/JPY 78.77 -0.01 -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4942 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1572.95 0.04 0.660
US CRUDE 89.88 0.01 0.010
DOW JONES 12908.70 0.81 103.16
ASIA ADRS 115.31 0.37 0.42
-------------------------------------------------------------
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul)