JAKARTA, July 20 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

- RESOURCE ALAM BUYS FIVE COAL MINES IN H1

Small-sized coal miner PT Resources Alam Indonesia has bought five coal mines in Kalimantan island worth about $11.8 million this year as it aims to increase its coal reserves, said the company's head of investor relations Eric Tirtana. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- GLOBAL MEDIACOM SETS UP JOINT VENTURE IN RETAIL BUSINESS

Indonesia's leading media group PT Global Mediacom has set up a joint venture with South Korea's GS Home Shopping Inc to expand into retail business, said the firm's corporate secretary Arya Mahendra Sinulingga. (Bisnis Indonesia)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Indonesia's stock market gained 0.4 on Thursday to its highest since May 11, helped by a foreign inflow of $42.7 million.

* Asian shares were a tad weaker on Friday but were poised for their biggest weekly gain since January as strong U.S. corporate earnings lifted the S&P 500 to a 2-1/2 month high, although a firm yen kept Japanese shares on the backfoot.

* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday for a third straight day, with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high, as earnings from technology companies and expectations for more monetary stimulus outweighed weak economic data.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rebounded from a 3-week low on Thursday, as the worst drought in the United States since 1956 threatened to squeeze global oilseed supplies further and offset slower exports and better output in Malaysia.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1372.78 0.67 9.110 USD/JPY 78.77 -0.01 -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4942 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1572.95 0.04 0.660 US CRUDE 89.88 0.01 0.010 DOW JONES 12908.70 0.81 103.16 ASIA ADRS 115.31 0.37 0.42 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Major deals of interest. (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul)