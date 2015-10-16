UPDATE 1-Carlyle extends private equity oil rush with $587 mln Shell deal
* Deal expected to complete summer 2017 (Recasts, adds detail, background, analyst)
JAKARTA Oct 16 Indonesia's energy ministry said a contract extension for U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian operations will be given "promptly" once the government implements a planned mining regulatory amendment.
Freeport Indonesia would be able to seek a contract extension as soon as the amendment was completed and the government "will not unreasonably withhold or delay approval," it said in a letter to the company dated Oct. 7, and distributed to reporters on Friday.
Indonesia aims to finalise the amendmend by year end. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Western Energy Services Corp. Announces increased support for combination with Savanna Energy Services Corp.