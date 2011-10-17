KUALA LUMPUR Oct 17 The Indonesian Finance Ministry is planning to sell a $500 million global sukuk this year, a ministry official said at an Islamic finance forum here on Monday.

Dwi Irianti Hadiningdyah, deputy director of Islamic Financing for the ministry's debt management office, told reporters the amount could rise above $500 million depending on demand. (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Razak Ahmad)