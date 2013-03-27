JAKARTA, March 27 The Indonesian share market hit a record high on Wednesday after parliament gave approval for Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo to move over to head the central bank, with attention turning to who might succeed him at the finance ministry.

The Jakarta Composite rose as high as 4,923.7, up 1.6 percent from Tuesday's close, supported by expectations that Martowardojo would not make drastic changes to monetary policy in one of the world's fastest growing economies.

Martowardojo, a career banker who was regarded as a fiscal conservative, will replace Darmin Nasution as governor of Bank Indonesia when his term ends in late May.

Inflows into stocks and bonds, following the parliamentary committee's decision late Tuesday to give Martowardojo its blessing, helped the rupiah recover to 9,712 to the dollar, after it had earlier struck 9,747 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 1, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The rupiah lost 6 percent against the dollar last year, the weakest performance amongst currencies from emerging Asian economies, and keeping the rupiah stable will be one of the priorities for Martowardojo in his new role at the central bank.

President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono has yet to announce his choice to be the country's third finance minister in as many years. A presidential source said an announcement would be made before Martowardojo starts his new role.

One of the biggest challenges the next finance minister will face is how to cut back on fuel subsidies, which gobble up around 15 percent of the annual budget and went 54 percent over budget last year, an issue Martowardojo was able to only partially tackle.

Lawmakers and analysts said the president could nominate Nasution for a job swap with Martowardojo, as the central bank chief has won praise for his pro-growth strategy.

"Agus' move to Bank Indonesia and Darmin's move to the Ministry of Finance would be good for stability and steadiness of the market," said Arif Budimanta, a finance committee member with the main opposition party the Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P).

There is speculation that chief economics minister Hatta Rajasa could be also given responsibility for the finance ministry for the remainder of the president's term, which ends late next year.

Rajasa, more career politician than technocrat, is close to Yudhoyono and often seen as the president's preferred candidate to become the next leader of the world's fourth most populous country. Yudhoyono, who won a second-five year term in 2009, can't be a candidate in the 2014 election.

Other names raised in guessing games over who could be the next finance minister have included Trade Minister Gita Wirjawan, deputy finance ministers Anny Rahmawati and Mahendra Siregar, and investment chief Chatib Basri, all of whom are regarded as close to Yudhoyono.

FISCAL ISSUES

The changes at the central bank and finance ministry come at an especially sensitive time with analysts concerned that the upheaval could delay budgetary allocations in the run up to next year's elections.

"Any slowdown in the decision making process within the ministry of finance could potentially have negative consequences on budget realization," said Helmi Arman, an economist with Citibank.

"Low realization in capital expenditures ... would not bode well for growth in the long-run, although in an environment where fuel subsidies are swelling it is not totally undersirable."

The subsidies have led to fiscal and current account deficits, which helped push the rupiah down last year.

