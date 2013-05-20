JAKARTA May 20 Indonesia's investment board chief Chatib Basri will be named the country's new finance minister, the Jakarta Globe daily quoted the industry minister as saying on Monday.

There was no immediate comment from the presidential palace or Basri.

Basri, 47, will be inaugurated on Tuesday to become the third finance minister in as many years in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, Industry Minister M.S. Hidayat was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Writing Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Richard Borsuk)