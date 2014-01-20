JAKARTA Jan 20 Monsoon rains have inundated
parts of the Indonesian capital, forcing more than 30,000 people
to evacuate and posing a challenge for its wildly popular
governor, Joko Widodo, a possible presidential candidate.
Soldiers were deployed to help nearly 50,000 residents in
the sprawling city of 10 million people, as floodwaters reached
three metres (9.8 ft) in some districts, the National Disaster
Mitigation Agency said.
Last year's rainy season brought Jakarta to a standstill,
causing a river in the city to breach its banks and swamp the
central business district, leaving thousands stranded and
causing $580 million in damage to property and companies.
Heavy rains are forecast this week, potentially worsening
floods which have killed seven people, mostly from
electrocution, and forced thousands to seek refuge at temporary
shelters, including schools and mosques.
Jokowi, as the governor is known locally, came to office in
late 2012 with promises to improve the city's creaky
infrastructure, strained by chronic floods and traffic. The
presidential favourite has since launched a number of
initiatives to alleviate flooding, including clearing riverbanks
of illegal housing and rubbish, and creating more green spaces
and drainage to absorb rainwater.
But until those efforts show results, he could face
criticism over flood management, especially if the waters rise
and more districts are affected. The floods have already caused
about $80 million in damage, said the Disaster Mitigation
Agency.
"Last year we started clearing the riverbanks and dredging
the canals to allow water to flow more smoothly, but it's a slow
process and the results will only show in five or 10 years,"
said Eko Hariadi, spokesman for the city administration.
Immense popular support has put Jokowi far ahead of rivals
such as former general Prabowo Subianto and tycoon Aburizal
Bakrie in opinion polls. But Jokowi has not declared his
candidacy, nor has the party he is affiliated with, the
opposition PDI-P, said whether it will back him. That decision
rests with former president and party leader Megawati
Sukarnoputri, daughter of the country's founding ruler.
Heavy rains also hit other parts of the archipelago,
including North Sulawesi province where flash floods left 18
dead and more than 80,000 homeless last week.
(Editing by Jason Szep)