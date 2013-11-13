* Sources say president wants more realistic soy output
targets
* Industry wants to switch land to corn from soy
* Change would dent food security goals, boost soy imports
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Nov 13 Cracks are widening in
Indonesia's policy to become self-sufficient in staple foods
after the president signalled it made little commercial sense to
grow all the country's needs in soybeans.
Such a shift would boost imports of the meat substitute and
deal another blow to Indonesia's goal, set after global food
prices surged five years ago, to be able to feed itself in soy,
beef, corn, rice and white sugar by 2014.
The Southeast Asian nation, with the world's fourth largest
population, has already curbed sugar output targets due to
competition for land and has relaxed rules on live cattle
imports.
The latest softening in policy acknowledges that
self-sufficiency in soy remained a long way off, with industry
estimates showing the move could boost imports by about 200,000
tonnes per year over the next five years, from 2.1 million
tonnes in 2013/14. That would bolster global prices that
hit a seven week-high on Tuesday.
Two people present at a closed door cabinet meeting last
week told Reuters that President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono had
instructed his chief economic minister to work on more realistic
targets for meeting soybean and corn demand with an influential
industry group that has pressed for changes.
"We had input from all players, like the farmers, and they
feel that economically and commercially it is more attractive to
plant corn," said Suryo Sulisto, chairman of the Indonesian
Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), who presented
arguments for change to the president at the Nov. 4 meeting.
"Soybeans grow better in a different climate and conditions
than in Indonesia," he added. "We cannot forget soybeans, but we
should be realistic on production."
The presidential spokesman for domestic affairs could not be
reached for comment.
The sources at the cabinet meeting said the president and
his ministers were urged to adopt food policies more in line
with China, which was self-sufficient in all major grains and
oil seeds but dropped the 95 percent target for soybeans early
last decade, driving up soybean imports.
The president also acknowledged that many government food
production estimates may be wrong, one of the sources said,
without giving further details. Industry players often criticise
government food forecasts for being too optimistic.
Indonesians mostly uses soybeans as a protein-rich
substitute for costlier meat. The country imports 70 to 80
percent of its total soybean needs, mainly from the United
States.
The Indonesian statistics bureau estimates that 2013 corn
production will be 18.51 million tonnes, with soybean output at
807,570 tonnes. Both these figures are around double industry
forecasts.
CHICKEN TONIGHT?
Indonesia's self-sufficiency policy was designed to prevent
spikes in inflation and protect farmers. Southeast Asia's
largest economy relies on agriculture for about 15 percent of
its GDP and close to 60 percent of the workforce derives its
income from farming.
But as the rupiah slumped - it is the worst performing Asian
currency this year, down 16 percent - and inflation soared to
4-1/2 year highs, the government was forced to relax soybean
import rules in September. It still imposes curbs on several
farm imports such as wheat and rice.
A policy shift towards corn and away from soybeans is needed
to avoid soaring imports for the feedgrain, the industry group
told the cabinet.
Rising wealth could drive Indonesian poultry demand up 10 to
15 percent annually over the next decade or so as chicken
becomes part of the staple diet, said Adam Worthington, a Hong
Kong-based analyst at Macquarie Securities.
Indonesian corn imports are forecast to double this year to
between 2.8 million tonnes from 1.5 million tonnes last year.
"If Indonesia doesn't double corn production over the next
three to four years, they will have to become a major importer
of corn," said a second person who was at the meeting but did
not want to be identified.