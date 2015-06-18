JAKARTA, June 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Indonesia's
recent renewal of a ban on new logging permits will not be
enough to curb pressures on its forests without stronger
enforcement on the ground, researchers and activists say.
A new presidential instruction, signed by President Joko
Widodo (Jokowi) last month, prevents new licenses being granted
for a further two years, and is almost identical to the previous
moratorium.
Greenpeace Indonesia had warned that unless the moratorium
was strengthened, at least 12.5 million hectares (30.9 million
acres) of primary forest and peatland outside conservation and
protected areas could potentially be deforested.
"It shows that Jokowi's administration has lost its focus
and has no clear direction in protecting forests and peatlands,
and improving forest management," said Teguh Surya, a forest
campaigner with Greenpeace Indonesia.
Hasbi Berliani, a programme manager with Kemitraan
(Partnership), a Jakarta-based organisation working on
governance reform, said time pressure had made it difficult to
bolster the moratorium.
"If the government had insisted on upgrading it, then it
might not have been signed in time. They couldn't risk a lapse,"
said Berliani.
Indonesia is the world's third largest emitter of greenhouse
gases, largely due to massive forest and peatland fires which
account for around 80 percent of those emissions, according to
the newly formed Ministry of Environment and Forestry.
Nirarta Samadhi, director of the World Resources Institute
(WRI) Indonesia, said if the government had not extended the
ban, it would have been a step backwards for natural resource
governance.
"We would likely have seen a rush to exploit Indonesia's
forests," said Samadhi.
While the extension shows bold leadership by Jokowi's
administration, the moratorium would be more effective if the
government could increase local awareness and understanding of
the policy, close loopholes and improve governance of forests,
he added.
MIXED RESULTS
The Ministry of Environment and Forestry has also released
an updated map showing areas included in the moratorium.
The latest version of the map, revised every six months
since 2011, includes an additional 926,030 hectares of land,
pushing the total covered to just over 65 million. In previous
revisions, the moratorium area had shrunk.
It rose this time because some logging permits had expired,
and others were revoked due to violations on the ground,
according to Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya.
Researchers said the results from implementation of the ban
over the past four years were mixed.
According to a recent analysis conducted by WRI and the
Center for Global Development, the moratorium reduced
Indonesia's emissions from forest clearing by 1 to 2.5 percent
over the period.
"This two-year extension is predicted to double the
emissions reductions. And a moratorium over a 10-year period
could reduce emissions by a full 2.5 to 6.4 percent," said Fred
Stolle of WRI's Global Forest Programme.
However, an analysis conducted by Walhi (Indonesian Forum
for the Environment) and Partnership showed that nearly 1
million hectares of natural forest and peatlands were excluded
from the moratorium in four provinces: Riau, Jambi, South
Sumatra and Central Kalimantan.
Researchers said this could be linked to local elections in
which candidates promised to issue logging permits if they won.
Nengah Surati Jaya, a forestry expert with the Bogor
Agriculture Institute, said the areas covered by the moratorium
should be reviewed because 60 percent of the land is protected
anyway.
Partnership's Berliani called for more transparency
surrounding changes to the map as they could be exploited as a
trigger for issuing logging permits.
"We found in some cases that permits were being issued
immediately after (land) was excluded from the moratorium. It
has become a new opportunity to issue permits," he said.
PUSH TO IMPROVE
Minister Nurbaya promised that forest regulation would be
strengthened after listening to the concerns of environmental
experts.
"President Jokowi considers this moratorium as very
important and gives his commitment, there is no doubt. What is
important to me is how we're going to implement this more on the
ground," he said.
Three things are needed, Berliani said: monitoring,
indicators to measure implementation, and better coordination
with regional governments.
The Ministry of Environment and Forestry will play a
strategic role, he added. "With (its) newly established
directorate general on climate change, I hope they can
immediately start strengthening the moratorium," he added.
WRI's Stolle urged open and transparent processes for permit
issuance, based on accurate information about forest cover, land
tenure and local issues.
"Communities should make an inventory and map their lands,"
he said.
"This could help them think about the potential costs and
benefits of new development, and prepare them for negotiations
with companies that want to develop (their land)."
