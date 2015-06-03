By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, June 3 One of Asia's biggest pulp and
paper firms said on Wednesday it would stop sourcing from
natural forests four years earlier than planned, in an effort to
reduce deforestation and protect peatlands, a move cautiously
welcomed by green groups.
Unlisted Asia Pacific Resources International Limited
(APRIL) brought forward a previous commitment to only use
supplies from its own plantations by 2019, and will now work
with green groups to avoid developing forested peatland, expand
conservation areas and resolve social conflicts on its land.
"This is a major step in our 15-year sustainability
journey," said APRIL President Praveen Singhavi.
APRIL and other palm, pulp and paper firms have been
criticised for not doing enough to stop deforestation and
destruction of carbon-rich peatlands in Indonesia.
APRIL owns plantations covering around 480,000 hectares and
has now conserved about 320,000 hectares of natural forest area
in Indonesia.
"This strengthened commitment by APRIL is an encouraging
step along the pathway towards responsible and sustainable
production," said WWF Indonesia's Aditya Bayunanda.
Indonesia, home to the world's third-largest tropical
forests, has surpassed Brazil in clearing tropical forests with
losses accelerating despite a 2011 moratorium meant to protect
wildlife and combat climate change.
APRIL is part of the PT Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) group,
which will also implement sustainability policies, said company
director Anderson Tanoto.
Environmental group Greenpeace welcomed the move and
suspended all campaigns against RGE companies.
Criticism of palm and pulp and paper plantations often
intensifies mid-year because of Indonesian forest fires and haze
that affect its neighbouring countries.
Indonesia apologised to Singapore and Malaysia in mid-2013,
when those countries were blanketed with thick smog from forest
fires in Indonesia.
(Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Michael Perry)