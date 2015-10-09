* Indonesia losing nearly $1 bln a year in timber royalties
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Oct 9 Unreported forest clearing cost
Indonesia up to $9 billion between 2003 and 2014 in lost timber
royalties - about three times the royalties it actually
received, an investigation by the country's main anti-graft
agency showed on Friday.
An eight-month investigation by the country's Corruption
Eradication Commission (KPK) estimated the value of the lost
timber at up to $81 billion, with the cleared land often used
for growing crops or mining.
A copy of its report, seen by Reuters and due to be handed
to government ministers on Friday, will put further pressure on
President Joko Widodo who has been criticised by green groups
and other Southeast Asian nations on forestry policy and for
failing to stop the annual "haze" problem from forest-burning.
"Where does the money go - it goes to the corrupters," Dian
Patria, group head of corruption prevention for natural
resources at the KPK told Reuters. "It could be $9 billion, it
could be more, because these are quite conservative figures.
"This is not only a corruption issue, it's also about the
long-term environmental impact."
Home to the world's third-largest tropical forests and a
major palm oil and pulp and paper producer, Indonesia will be in
the spotlight at the U.N.'s climate change conference in Paris
in December.
Unregulated land clearing has long been a problem in the
country, which lost 1.5 million hectares of tree cover last
year, up from 1.1 million hectares in 2013.
The KPK report cited ineffective law enforcement, inaccurate
production data and auditing by timber plantations, a lack of
transparency on royalties data within government ministries, and
poor coordination between central and regional governments as
causes for the lost timber revenue.
Over the 12 years to 2014, Indonesia earned just $3.2
billion from timber royalties, said the report, which comes as
Widodo's government battles sluggish economic growth.
Late last month, Indonesia announced it would borrow $4.2
billion from international agencies to cover a widening budget
deficit.
The report, which did not name any companies or individuals,
highlighted rising timber prices and land clearing for the rapid
expansion of palm oil and pulp and paper production, as well as
mining.
The worst year for state losses was in 2012, it showed, one
year after the government signed off on its ban on primary
forest clearing.
The KPK will hand its report to the forestry and finance
ministries and the country's audit agency, and will monitor the
development of action plans to correct problem areas, Patria
said.
If no action was taken within 12 months it could hand its
findings to its corruption investigations arm, he added.
