JAKARTA, June 1 Indonesia's central bank on
Monday relaxed some of its foreign exchange regulations to
bolster and deepen the country's domestic foreign exchange
market.
Among the changes, Bank Indonesia relaxed a requirement that
banks had to monitor and manage their net foreign exchange
exposure every half an hour of the trading day, and said it
could now be done at the end of the day.
All of the revisions will be effective from June 1.
Banks in Indonesia can have a maximum net open position
(NOP), which measures the difference between assets and
liabilities in foreign currencies, of 20 percent of their
capital.
"Global risks are increasing and the so-called super dollar
is possible," said Nanang Hendarsah, a director at the central
bank.
"This will push companies to hedge, which means there is an
urgency to deepen the (forex) market especially for hedging
purposes."
Bank Indonesia also removed the minimum period for hedges
that foreign investors in its bond and equity markets put on as
a way to protect themselves against volatility and illiquidity
in the foreign exchange markets.
The central bank had in August 2012 changed the minimum
tenor on such forward hedging contracts to one-week from an
existing 3-month guideline. It announced it would remove the
one-week stipulation, thus enabling foreigners to book even
shorter maturity hedges.
To deepen the foreign exchange market, Bank Indonesia also
expanded its definition for derivatives to include cross
currency swaps. To use cross currency swaps, banks must have at
least 1 trillion rupiah ($75.70 million) in capital.
A large expansion of foreign currency debt by Indonesian in
recent years has led to worries about defaults if the rupiah
weakens further and has led Bank Indonesia to push borrowers to
hedge their dollar liabilities.
The rupiah market has also been dogged by worries over
availability of dollars and poor liquidiity in the currency
markets.
Last Friday, Moody's Investor Services, a credit-rating
agency, told a media briefing in Jakarta that it is watching
companies' foreign-currency borrowing.
"We are concerned that some of these exposures might be
unhedged and hence corporates ability to service these
obligations might be affected if the rupiah weakens even
further," said Simon Chen, Moody's senior analyst for financial
institutions.
"It's not clear when we speak to the banks what is hedged or
unhedged," Chen said.
($1 = 13,210.0000 rupiah)
(Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Kim Coghill)