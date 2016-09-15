JAKARTA, Sept 15 Indonesia's central bank on
Thursday issued a regulation allowing banks to sell call spread
option contracts of foreign exchange transaction for hedging
purposes.
Only banks with capital of at least 5 trillion rupiah
($379.65 million) can offer the call spread product and such
contract must have an underlying transaction, such as trade,
investment or loans in currencies other than the rupiah, the
regulation said.
Bank Indonesia has previously said it will issue several new
regulations allowing banks to sell new financial products,
including structured foreign exchange hedging ones such as call
spread options.
($1 = 13,170 rupiah)
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)