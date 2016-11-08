BRIEF-Quest For Growth FY net profit turns to loss of 0.4 mln euros
* FY gross operating income 1.4 million euros ($1.49 million) versus 38.8 million euros year ago
JAKARTA Nov 8 Bank Indonesia started implementing on Tuesday automatic auction for foreign exchange swap transactions with the central bank, in a bid to minimize risks in its monetary operation, it said in a statement.
Bank Indonesia (BI) said the move follows an automation of auctions for forex term deposits started in June.
The central bank said it hopes the changes will support its efforts in "maintaining stability in the forex market through liquidity management of rupiah and foreign currencies in the market."
In BI's most recent swap auction on Nov. 3, it sold 3-month swap contracts worth $25 million. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Obseva SA shares open at $13.29 in debut, below IPO price of $15.00 per share Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, has agreed to buy 8.59 percent of Peruvian peer Bolsa de Valores de Lima SA for about 49 million reais ($15 million), the latest effort to increase ties with regional exchanges.