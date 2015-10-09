Sri Lanka's cenbank sees 2017 economic growth between 5-5.5 pct
COLOMBO, March 24 Sri Lanka's 2017 economic growth is expected to be between 5 percent and 5.5 percent compared with last year's 4.4 percent, a central bank official said on Friday.
JAKARTA Oct 9 Indonesia's central bank is comfortable for the rupiah's exchange rate to strengthen against the U.S. dollar to above 13,500, a senior deputy governor said on Friday.
"This is still competitive for manufacture export and to manage inflation", deputy governor Mirza Aditya told Reuters.
Indonesia's rupiah jumped over 3 percent earlier on Friday to its strongest level in more than two months as minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting raised expectations against an imminent U.S. interest rate hike. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
COLOMBO, March 24 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Friday on importer dollar demand despite the central bank's decision to raise key rates by 25 basis points in a move to ease the pressure on the currency.