JAKARTA Feb 7 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd, the world's largest contract
electronics maker, signed a letter of intent on Friday to invest
in Jakarta, the spokesman of the city administration said.
Hon Hai, better known by its trading name Foxconn, may
invest in a manufacturing facility in North Jakarta, Eko Hariadi
told Reuters on Friday. The letter was also signed by Jakarta
Governor Joko Widodo, he said.
Hariadi declined to give the potential investment value.
Hon Hai has asked for up to 200 hectares of land in North
Jakarta, said Sattar Taba, President Director of the state-owned
logistics and industrial parks developer.
Taba said they will initially supply 20 hectares of land for
Hon Hai. He added that the company is likely to produce
components for devices like BlackBerry and iPads in the factory.
