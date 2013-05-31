JAKARTA May 31 The latest accident at Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc's Indonesian unit, which left a man in a critical condition, was not due to a mine tunnel collapse, a company statement said, citing a muck flow safety breach.

Earlier on Friday, a union official called on members to stop work at the world's second-biggest copper mine in remote Papua after a man was left fighting for his life after what he said was a tunnel collapse.

Freeport suspended operations at the Grasberg complex in eastern Indonesia on May 15, a day after a training area in a tunnel, away from the site of its main operations, caved in on 38 workers and killed 28 people.