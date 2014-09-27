BRIEF-Euronext and Morningstar collaborate in European indices
* Co and Morningstar Inc collaborate in European indices and derivatives launch
JAKARTA, Sept 27 Freeport-McMoRan Inc temporarily suspended open-pit mining at its Indonesian mine on Saturday, a company statement said, after four people died in an accident at one of the world's biggest copper mines.
A collision involving a truck carrying nine people at the Grasberg open-pit mine resulted in activities being temporarily suspended for an investigation of the accident, Freeport spokeswoman Ledy Simarmata said in a statement.
The company was unable to give any estimates on the impact to overall production. (Reporting by Michael Taylor and Chris Nusatya; Editing by Michael Perry)
MELBOURNE, March 20 London copper slipped on Monday on jitters that Beijing would set down tougher measures to cool its housing sector, although trade was thin as markets digested the results of a meeting of G20 financial leaders.
* Eastplats to seek order to strike application In South Africa related to 2007 agreement