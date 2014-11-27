JAKARTA Nov 27 Production at Freeport-McMoRan
Inc's huge Indonesian copper mine has yet to return to
full capacity after an export dispute with the government and
disruption related to workers' safety concerns, the local CEO
said on Thursday.
Relations between Freeport and its workforce remain strained
after a series of blockades following a fatal accident last
month, with at least two protests staged this week, union
officials told Reuters. The government had also imposed a
partial closure for a period after the accident.
A prolonged fall in output or a flare-up in worker unrest at
the Papua mine, which employs around 24,000 people, could
provide some support for copper prices and would be a
test for Indonesia's new government.
"In the short term, no significant impact," Freeport's local
CEO, Rozik Soetjipto told Reuters by text when asked about the
two protests earlier this week. "We can maintain production at
80 percent.
"We have not fully recovered from the impact of the export
ban and work stoppages since Oct 12 by some of our Grasberg
workforce."
Freeport halted exports from January until August after the
government imposed a hefty export tax aimed at forcing miners to
develop local processing.
Under normal conditions, the Grasberg open pit produces
around 140,000 tonnes of copper ore per day and the underground
mine about 80,000 tonnes.
While the vast majority of Freeport Indonesia workers
continued to perform their daily functions, absenteeism at the
Grasberg open pit had affected mining and mill rates in
November, Eric Kinneberg, a spokesman for the Arizona-based
firm, told Reuters by email.
"The quarter-to-date impact has not materially affected
FCX's consolidated sales volumes," Kinneberg added. "The company
is working to restore full operations as soon as possible."
Freeport unions cancelled a one-month strike due to start on
Nov. 6 following talks in late October with the company's
management.
Three unions representing almost 11,000 workers had demanded
changes in local management after four workers died in a Sept.
27 accident involving a truck.
Two demonstrations had taken place this week involving
workers, former workers and local communities, said Albar
Sabang, a senior union official.
The first protest was an attempt to force Freeport to
improve conditions for people living around the port area, while
the second was to voice opposition to the Oct. 31 agreement that
led to the strike being called off, he added.
Relations between Freeport and the unions have been strained
since a three-month strike in late 2011.
(Additional reporting by Muhammad Yamin in Timika and Susan
Taylor in Toronto; Editing by Alan Raybould)