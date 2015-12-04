JAKARTA Dec 4 Freeport McMoRan Inc must propose
a price for a 10.64 percent stake it is required to divest from
its Indonesian subsidiary on or by January 12, a mining ministry
official said, amid a parliament probe centering around the
stake.
"They have 90 days after October 14," Coal and Minerals
Director General Bambang Gatot said on Friday, referring to
Freeport.
Once it has received the offer from the U.S. copper mining
giant, Indonesia will decide within 60 days whether it will buy
the stake or offer it to a state-owned enterprise or regional
government, Gatot told reporters.
