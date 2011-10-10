JAKARTA Oct 10 A demonstration involving
thousands of mine workers at Freeport-McMoRan in
Indonesia turned ugly on Monday, with police firing warning
shots and one protester killed, a union official said.
The demonstration involving disgruntled workers seeking
better pay and conditions was at East Timika, in West Papua
province.
"The victim is dead in the regional government hospital,"
said Virgo Solossa, a union official. He did not say how the
protester had died.
About 12,000 of Freeport's 23,000 Indonesian workers have
joined the strike that started on Sept. 15, reducing mining,
processing and concentrate shipments from Grasberg, the world's
third-largest copper mine.
Unionised workers decided on Thursday to remain on strike
until Nov. 15, making this the longest stoppage in Indonesia's
mining industry.
Late last month, the company said about 4,200 workers at the
mine, mainly contractors and non-union staff, had returned to
work, allowing some mining to resume.
(Reporting by Samuel Wanda in Gorong Gonrong; Writing by
Michael Taylor; Editing by Nick Macfie)