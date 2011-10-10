JAKARTA Oct 10 A demonstration involving thousands of mine workers at Freeport-McMoRan in Indonesia turned ugly on Monday, with police firing warning shots and one protester killed, a union official said.

The demonstration involving disgruntled workers seeking better pay and conditions was at East Timika, in West Papua province.

"The victim is dead in the regional government hospital," said Virgo Solossa, a union official. He did not say how the protester had died.

About 12,000 of Freeport's 23,000 Indonesian workers have joined the strike that started on Sept. 15, reducing mining, processing and concentrate shipments from Grasberg, the world's third-largest copper mine.

Unionised workers decided on Thursday to remain on strike until Nov. 15, making this the longest stoppage in Indonesia's mining industry.

Late last month, the company said about 4,200 workers at the mine, mainly contractors and non-union staff, had returned to work, allowing some mining to resume. (Reporting by Samuel Wanda in Gorong Gonrong; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Nick Macfie)