JAKARTA, Sept 10 Freeport-McMoRan has
revised down its forecast for copper concentrate sales from its
Indonesian unit, an official at the U.S. mining giant said,
after milling operations were hurt by the El Nino dry weather
pattern.
Freeport, which runs one of the world's largest copper mines
in Papua in eastern Indonesia, said a lack of water supply would
cut its 2015 sales by 25 million pounds, or 3 percent, from its
earlier sales estimate of 860 million pounds for the year.
"During the third quarter, milling operations have been
impacted by a reduction in process water available under current
El Nino conditions," company spokesman Eric Kinneberg said in an
email late on Wednesday.
Indonesia is expected to face moderate El Nino conditions
from July to November, affecting provinces from Sumatra to
eastern Indonesia, although the weather pattern could strengthen
from September to December.
Exports from Freeport Indonesia's Grasberg mine complex in
remote Papua have already been hindered this quarter by new
payment rules for buyers and the closure of the company's
domestic smelter.
Freeport Indonesia usually produces about 220,000 tonnes of
copper ore per day, which is then converted to copper
concentrate. Kinneberg declined to provide daily output details
for the mine.
Union officials said last week that Freeport sent a letter
to employees on Aug. 20 asking for greater efficiency and
emphasizing the need for cost-saving.
