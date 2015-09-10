* Freeport Indonesia cuts 2015 copper sales by 25 mln pounds

JAKARTA, Sept 10 Freeport-McMoRan has revised down its 2015 forecast for copper concentrate sales from its Indonesian unit by 3 percent, an official at the U.S. mining giant said, after milling operations were hurt by the El Nino dry weather pattern.

Freeport, which runs one of the world's largest copper mines in Papua in eastern Indonesia, said a lack of water supply would cut its 2015 sales by 25 million pounds from an earlier sales estimate of 860 million pounds for the year.

"During the third quarter, milling operations have been impacted by a reduction in process water available under current El Nino conditions," company spokesman Eric Kinneberg said in an email late on Wednesday.

Indonesia is expected to face moderate El Nino conditions from July to November, affecting provinces from Sumatra to eastern Indonesia, although the weather pattern could strengthen from September to December.

An intensifying El Nino is also impacting Ok Tedi Mining Ltd's Papua New Guinea copper mine, which a company executive said earlier this month is likely to stay shuttered until the first quarter of 2016.

The past month has also seen a stream of output cuts at copper mines in response to prices mired at six-year lows.

Any lengthy disruptions to supplies could support benchmark copper prices that have fallen around 15 percent so far this year and currently trade at about $5,340 a tonne.

"It helps protect the downside, but if we see a deceleration in China, it won't stop prices going down to the $4,500 range," said Dominic Schnider of UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong, referring to Freeport.

Exports from Freeport Indonesia's Grasberg mine complex in remote Papua have already been hindered this quarter by new payment rules for buyers and the closure of the company's domestic smelter.

Freeport Indonesia usually produces about 220,000 tonnes of copper ore per day, which is then converted to copper concentrate. Kinneberg declined to provide daily output details for the mine.

Union officials said last week that Freeport sent a letter to employees on Aug. 20 asking for greater efficiency and emphasizing the need for cost-saving.

On Thursday, Indonesia's energy and mines minister said the government plans to push ahead with changes that would allow miners to seek an earlier renewal of expiring mining contracts.

Freeport has for years been seeking contract certainty before investing the more than $15 billion needed to turn its Indonesia asset into the world's biggest underground mine after 2016. The company's current deal is due to expire in 2021. (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE; Editing by Tom Hogue)