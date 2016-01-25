BRIEF-Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes
* Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes
JAKARTA Jan 25 Freeport McMoRan Inc's copper concentrate export permit for its Indonesian unit will expire on Tuesday, Didi Sumedi, an official at the trade ministry told Reuters on Monday.
Last week, Indonesia's government stated that Freeport, which runs the massive Grasberg copper and gold mine, must put a further $530 million into an escrow account in order to get an extension to its export permit.
* Tokyo Gas will spend billions of Yen for 33% of the Birdsboro Power Plant being built in State Of Pennsylvania by a regional energy company - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: