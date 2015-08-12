European shares hit 2-week low as banks, Gemalto tumble
* Gemalto plummets after warning (Adds details, closing prices)
JAKARTA Aug 12 Freeport-McMoRan has stopped exporting since last month from one of the world's largest copper mines that it runs in Indonesia, a spokesman said on Wednesday, as the U.S. miner awaits approval from the trade ministry.
Riza Pratama, a spokesman for the company's Indonesia unit, confirmed in a text message to Reuters that exports had stopped since "the last permit expired July 25".
Freeport, which runs the Grasberg mine in Papua, halted shipments after failing to obtain an exemption from a new rule requiring mining exports to use letters of credit, the Jakarta Globe newspaper reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in February amid a persistent shortage of houses on the market that is pushing up prices and sidelining prospective buyers.
* People around the world can now broadcast live video to Facebook from their desktop or laptop computers - Blog Source text : (http://bit.ly/2mt9QOT) Further company coverage: