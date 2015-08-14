JAKARTA Aug 14 U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan
said on Friday it expected the resumption of copper
concentrate exports from Indonesia to be delayed further while
buyers adjusted to rules that stopped shipments from its
Grasberg complex last month.
Earlier this year Indonesia introduced rules making it
compulsory for exporters of coal, palm oil, oil and gas and
minerals to use letters of credit from domestic banks in an
effort to improve transparency and increase export earnings.
Freeport obtained an exemption from the rule that expired on
July 25.
"We are trying to accommodate what the government says. It's
a matter of procedures we have to introduce to our buyers,"
Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama told
Reuters.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Alan Raybould)