JAKARTA, July 25 Freeport McMoRan Inc
has obtained a permit to resume exports of copper concentrate
from Indonesia after a six-month stoppage, the head of its
Indonesian unit told Reuters late on Friday.
Freeport, Indonesia's top copper producer, is one of the
first companies to get an export permit after the government
introduced a new rules on mineral exports in January.
"We just have to make some preparations before we can start
exporting. In terms of permitting, everything is OK," Freeport
Indonesia Chief Executive Rozik Sutjipto said, adding that the
firm would now need to pay a higher royalties and a tax on its
exports.
"We have signed the MoU (memorandum of understanding) with
the government, we have placed a bond for the smelter and we got
a recommendation from the director general ... From there we
went to the trade ministry and got the export permit," Sutjipto
said.
Sutjipto said the firm expected to be able to resume
shipments in early August.
"We still have to load the ship, and this may take a few
days," Sutjipto said. He said it would take around a week to
ramp up concentrate output to normal levels from the massive
mine in Papua, up from around 40 percent of those levels at
present.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; editing by Jane Baird)