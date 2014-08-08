(Refiles to remove typo in headline and first paragraph)
JAKARTA Aug 8 Freeport-McMoRan Inc's
Indonesia unit has completed its first copper concentrate export
shipment since new mining rules were introduced in Indonesia, a
spokeswoman said on Friday, signalling the end of a seven-month
tax spat with the government.
Freeport clinched a deal with the Indonesian government late
last month to end a dispute over a controversial escalating tax
on metal concentrates that halted all export at one of the
world's biggest copper mines.
Company spokeswoman Daisy Primayanti said by text that the
export copper concentrate shipment had been completed late
Thursday.
Earlier this week, the Arizona-based firm said it would
resume copper concentrate exports with an initial shipment of
10,000 tonnes to China.
