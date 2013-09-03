JAKARTA, Sept 3 The Indonesian unit of
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc has lifted its force
majeure at the world's second-biggest copper mine, almost four
months after a deadly accident at the remote Papua complex, the
local CEO said on Tuesday.
Freeport Indonesia declared force majeure to free itself
from obligations to deliver copper concentrate from its Grasberg
copper and gold mine on June 12, after a tunnel collapse on May
14 that killed 28 people and forced the mine to halt operations.
"No more force majeure," PT Freeport Indonesia Chief
Executive Rozik Soetjipto said in a text message reply to a
Reuters question on whether the force majeure had been lifted.
"It was lifted based on mutual agreement with each
individual client."