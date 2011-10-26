JAKARTA Oct 26 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc declared force majeure on "affected concentrate
sales agreements" from its strike-hit Grasberg mine in
Indonesia, the Arizona-based firm said on Wednesday.
Production at the world's second-largest copper mine has
been severely hit by month-long strike action over pay and
conditions, road blockades and possible pipeline sabotage.
"As previously reported, the strike action at PT Freeport
Indonesia has impacted production and concentrate shipments,"
said Freeport Indonesia spokesman Ramdani Sirait.
"Throughout the period, we have worked cooperatively with
our customers on the revised concentrate production and shipping
schedule.
"The lower concentrate production has impacted our ability
to fully perform our sales commitments and as a result, we were
required to declare force majeure on the affected concentrate
sales agreements," he added.
Last week, Freeport Indonesia said it was considering
shutting down its Grasberg mine as one of several contingency
plans if security does not improve.
At that time, the firm said production was at a reduced
rate.
