TIMIKA, Indonesia Oct 12 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc will ship 78,921 tonnes of copper concentrate from its strike-hit Grasberg mine in Indonesia this week, the company said on Wednesday.

Output at Freeport Indonesia's Grasberg, the world's second biggest copper mine, has been disrupted since workers went on strike in mid-September over pay and conditions.

On Monday, a clash between striking workers and police near the remote mine killed one protestor and injured others, complicating a pay dispute that appears far from being resolved. (Reporting by Samuel Wanda; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)