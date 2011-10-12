TIMIKA, Indonesia Oct 12 Copper concentrate production at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's Grasberg mine in Indonesia has risen to over 4,000 tonnes per day in October, compared to only 54 tonnes on Sept 18 after the start of a worker strike, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Output was 4,494 tonnes on Oct 10, Freeport said. Earlier on Wednesday, Freeeport Indonesia said it would ship 78,921 tonnes of copper concentrate from its strike-hit Grasberg mine this week.

Output at Freeport Indonesia's Grasberg, the world's second biggest copper mine, has been disrupted since about half of its workers went on strike in mid-September over pay and conditions. The company has said contract and other non-striking workers have been working to boost output and ore processing.

On Monday, a clash between striking workers and police near the remote mine killed one protestor and injured others, complicating a pay dispute that appears far from being resolved. (Reporting by Samuel Wanda, and Rieka Rahadiana in Jakarta; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)