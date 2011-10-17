JAKARTA Oct 17 PT Freeport Indonesia, a unit of U.S. miner Freeport McMoRan , said on Monday a pipe transporting copper concentrate at its copper and gold mine in Papua island has been cut.

The company's spokesman did not elaborate.

Freeport is facing a prolonged strike at its giant Grasberg mine, and three men were killed last week though it was not clear if the shooting was linked to that dispute or to a simmering independence movement in the remote region.

Before that, a clash between striking workers and police near the mine killed one protester and injured others, complicating the dispute over pay and working conditions. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)