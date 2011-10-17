JAKARTA Oct 17 PT Freeport Indonesia, a unit of
U.S. miner Freeport McMoRan , said on Monday a pipe
transporting copper concentrate at its copper and gold mine in
Papua island has been cut.
The company's spokesman did not elaborate.
Freeport is facing a prolonged strike at its giant Grasberg
mine, and three men were killed last week though it was not
clear if the shooting was linked to that dispute or to a
simmering independence movement in the remote region.
Before that, a clash between striking workers and police
near the mine killed one protester and injured others,
complicating the dispute over pay and working
conditions.
(Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)