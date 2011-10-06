UPDATE 2-Disruptions at top two copper mines threaten global supply
* Reductions from Escondido, Grasberg could cut output 5,000 T/day
JAKARTA Oct 6 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's union on Thursday extended a strike at a massive gold and copper mine in Indonesia's remote Papua province to Nov. 15, an official said.
Freeport has a total workforce of about 23,000, thousands of whom began a one-month strike at Grasberg, the world's third-largest copper mine, on Sept. 15.
Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said on Wednesday the company was unable to make up a production shortfall from strikes in Peru and Indonesia as it already operates at full capacity. (Reporting by Karima Anjani. Editing by Jason Szep)
