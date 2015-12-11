JAKARTA Dec 11 Indonesia's chief security
minister on Friday said there was no connection between the
government and parliament speaker Setya Novanto, who is fighting
allegations that he tried to extort shares in the local unit of
Freeport McMoRan Inc.
Novanto is alleged to have used the name of President Joko
Widodo to pressure Freeport executives to part with the shares
at a meeting also attended by businessman Mohammad Reza.
"There is no connection between the government and Setya
Novanto or Mohammad Reza in terms of Freeport shares," Luhut
Pandjaitan told reporters. The minister also oversees political
and legal affairs in his position as coordinating minister.
