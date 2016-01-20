Nikkei edges up as dollar, Wall Street climb
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei stock index took its cue from a rebound in U.S. shares and a weaker yen on Tuesday, ending higher and pulling away from its recent five-month lows.
JAKARTA Jan 20 Freeport Indonesia, a unit of U.S. miner Freeport McMoRan Inc, will be granted a copper concentrate export permit when its current one ends this month, the country's mines minister said on Wednesday.
Sudirman Said told reporters that the company would still be required to pay a 5 percent export tax on copper concentrates because of slow progress building a domestic smelter, and would have to deposit funds into an escrow account. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; writing by Nicholas Owen; editing by Jason Neely)
* Pence begins Japan leg of tour with working lunch with PM Abe