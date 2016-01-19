JAKARTA Jan 19 The price of shares in Freeport
Indonesia, the local unit of U.S. mining giant Freeport McMoRan
Inc, being offered to the government under divestment
rules is too expensive, the state-owned enterprises minister
said on Tuesday.
Rini Soemarno told reporters that state-owned enterprises
(SOE) are still interested in purchasing shares in Freeport
Indonesia but the proposed price of $1.7 billion is too
expensive.
"We are still interested. SOE companies should have big
mines, because these mines belong to Indonesia," Soemarno said.
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Nicholas Owen)