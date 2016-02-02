(Corrects to say $530 million, not $530, in headline)
JAKARTA Feb 2 Freeport McMoRan Inc has
asked Indonesia to reduce a $530 million smelter bond the local
unit of the U.S. copper mining giant must set aside before
receiving an extension of its export permit, Indonesia's mining
minister said on Tuesday.
Freeport's 6-month copper concentrate export permit expired
last week amid a deadlock over the bond, which Indonesia has
requested as a guarantee that the miner will complete
construction of another local smelter.
"They have appealed to ask whether we can postpone it or
give them a discount, but we asked them to show their commitment
in another equivalent way," Energy Minister Sudirman Said told
reporters, referring to an exchange of letters with the Phoenix,
Arizona-based company.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini, writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing
by Richard Pullin)