China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
JAKARTA Jan 27 Indonesia's government will work with Freeport McMoRan Inc to find common ground so the U.S. mining giant can continue to ship copper concentrate for at least another six months, the mines minister said on Wednesday.
Freeport's current six-month export permit is due to expire on Thursday and the government has said it will not be renewed unless the company pays a $530-million deposit for a new smelter.
"They wrote a letter, which basically says they will be cooperative and will try to comply with the government requirements," Energy and Mines Minister Sudirman Said told reporters.
"We can understand that moving $530 million will hit their balance sheet. We are seeking a solution." (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)