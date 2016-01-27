JAKARTA Jan 27 Indonesia's mines minister said on Wednesday he was certain a solution would be found to the issue of extending Freeport's permit to export copper, amid discussions with the company.

The government has said it will not renew Freeport's six-month export permit, due to expire on Thursday, unless the company pays a $530-million deposit for a new smelter.

"We still have a couple of days to seek a solution," Energy Minister Sudirman Said told reporters.

"I am certain (a solution will be found) because our orientation is how to maintain continuity of their operation so that this doesn't impact the local economy and industry."

The government would continue to communicate with and meet the U.S.-based mining company to "seek common ground" and find a solution, Said added. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)