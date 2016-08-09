JAKARTA Aug 9 Indonesia's mines ministry has issued a letter of recommendation for Freeport McMoran Inc Indonesian unit to get a permit to export 1.4 million tonnes of copper concentrates until Jan. 11 next year, an official with the ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

Freeport Indonesia still cannot export its copper concentrates until the trade ministry issues an export permit based on the mines ministry's recommendation.

Bambang Gatot, the mines ministry's director general for coal and minerals, said the government will impose a 5 percent export tax on the shipments. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Greg Mahlich)