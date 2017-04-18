JAKARTA, April 18 Freeport McMoRan Inc
has received a preliminary approval to resume copper concentrate
exports from its Indonesian unit and is now in the process of
obtaining an export permit, a company spokesman said.
"We have got approval for exports and are working on
finalising an export permit," Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza
Pratama told Reuters, but did not provide further details.
Indonesia halted Freeport's copper concentrate exports in
January under new rules that require the Phoenix, Arizona-based
company to adopt a special licence, pay new taxes and royalties,
divest a 51 percent stake in its operations and relinquish
arbitration rights.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen, editing by David Evans)