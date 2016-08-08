JAKARTA Aug 8 Indonesia's mining ministry has not yet decided whether to extend Freeport-McMoRan Inc's permit to export copper from the giant Grasberg copper mine, a government official told Reuters on Monday.

Freeport's current permit expires on Monday and it could face a halt in shipments if the government does not approve an extension by the end of the day.

Asked if an extension has been approved yet, Bambang Gatot Ariyono, director general of coal and minerals, said "So far, not yet. There are things to be evaluated and considered."

Freeport usually produces about 220,000 tonnes of copper ore a day and a prolonged stoppage in shipments would hit the company's profits and deny Jakarta desperately needed revenue.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Pullin)