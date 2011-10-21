JAKARTA Oct 21 Gunmen killed three people near
Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's giant Grasberg mine
in Indonesia, the firm said on Friday, the latest attack on a
company suffering from a strike, sabotage and blockades.
Separately, a mine worker in Timika on Papua province where
the remote mountain mine is located, said that a pipeline called
Mile 29 carrying copper concentrates is leaking.
Initial reports from government authorities indicate that
gunshots were fired by unknown men on a lowland access road,
killing a contract worker and two others who were not employees,
said Freeport Indonesia spokesman Ramdani Sirait.
"Police are investigating the incident with our full support
and cooperation," said Sirait.
A similar attack came several miles away on Oct. 14 when
unidentified gunmen shot dead two men and another burned to
death inside a car.
Freeport is facing a prolonged strike at Grasberg, the
world's second biggest copper mine, and it was not clear if the
shootings were linked to that dispute or to a simmering
independence movement in the remote region.
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Samuel Wanda; Editing by Neil
Chatterjee and Ramthan Hussain)