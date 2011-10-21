* Union says starts one day of pay talks
* Firm says gunmen kill three near mine
* Worker says concentrate pipeline starts leaking
JAKARTA, Oct 21 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc resumed pay talks on Friday with its Indonesian mine
workers union in a bid to end a month-long strike as gunmen
killed three people near the giant facility.
A spokesman for the company said the three men, including a
contract worker and two others who were not employees, were
killed on an access road to the Grasberg mine, which has the
world's highest copper and gold reserves.
Also on Friday, a pipeline carrying metal concentrate
started leaking, the latest setback for a firm suffering from
sabotage and worker blockades that have disrupted output and
lifted copper prices .
But the resumption of pay talks offered some hope.
"I am at the negotiating table now with the firm. We have
started negotiations on worker demands and the strike, and we
are trying to seek a solution," said union spokesman Juli
Parorrongan.
He said the two sides were given a one day deadline by the
local government to reach an agreement, though he saw such a
quick resolution as unlikely.
The gunmen who attacked the three men near the mine had not
yet beenidentified, said Freeport Indonesia spokesman Ramdani
Sirait.
"Police are investigating the incident with our full support
and cooperation," said Sirait of the shooting.
A similar attack came several miles away on Oct. 14 when
unidentified gunmen shot dead two men and another burned to
death inside a car.
The Freeport area in remote Papua province in eastern
Indonesia suffers from sporadic shootings, although the latest
deaths mark an escalation of violence in a region with a
simmering separatist conflict.
It was not clear if the shootings were linked to the strike
or to the independence movement in Papua, which is seeking a
greater share of revenues from its resources.
The leaking pipeline, which contains copper, gold and
silver, is at an area called Mile 29, a worker told Reuters. The
firm said on Monday its main pipeline taking concentrate to its
port in the Papua region was cut, leading to a halt in output.
An employee at the Papua mine said workers were unable to
get close to the leaking pipeline due to security forces closing
the access road after the shootings.
The union has said it does not know who is responsible for
the sabotage, but would end the strike and blockades on roads if
the firm agrees to remove sanctions on workers, pay them while
they have been on strike and consider a fivefold pay increase.
The union initially demanded $30 to $200 an hour for miners
earning $1.50 to $3, after finding out their counterparts around
the world earned 10 times more, but they scaled back pay demands
last week to $7.50 an hour, as the company boosted production
without them by using contractors and other workers.
Earlier this week, the firm said the Grasberg mine was
operating at about two-thirds of its capacity.
Freeport managed to beat Wall Street estimates for its
third-quarter profit as weak copper prices were offset by
soaring gold, but it cut its sales forecasts for next year and
said output was hurt by a strike due to last until mid-November.
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana, Samuel Wanda and Olivia
Rondonuwu; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Neil Chatterjee
and Raju Gopalakrishnan)