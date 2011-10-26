* Copper mine declares force majeure on "concentrate sales agreements"

* Copper prices rise over 3 pct to lead the base metals complex (Recasts, updates, adds comment/detail)

By Olivia Rondonuwu

JAKARTA, Oct 26 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc declared force majeure on some concentrate sales from its strike-hit Grasberg mine in Indonesia on Wednesday, a move that kept benchmark copper prices close to a one-month high.

Freeport's decision frees it from some of its contractual obligations to supply buyers of metal produced at the world's second-largest copper mine. The news buoyed copper prices on the London Metal Exchange on Wednesday and the benchmark contract rose as much as 3.5 percent to $7,785 a tonne. That was just below a one-month peak of $7,820 hit on Tuesday.

Grasbeg holds more gold and copper reserves than any other mine and also produces silver. Month-long strike action over pay and conditions, road blockades and damage to a pipeline have hit output at the open-pit mine.

"As previously reported, the strike action at PT Freeport Indonesia has impacted production and concentrate shipments," Freeport Indonesia spokesman Ramdani Sirait said in a statement.

"The lower concentrate production has impacted our ability to fully perform our sales commitments and as a result, we were required to declare force majeure on the affected concentrate sales agreements," he added.

Sirait gave no further details on how much output or which buyers of the concentrate were affected.

"It is almost a certainty that Freeport's declaration of force majeure has supported copper prices today," said Gavin Wendt, Mine Life analyst. "News of the strike isn't new but the situation hasn't been improving and have been getting worse.

"The lengthy time frame of the strike has effectively forced Freeport's hand in this matter in declaring force majeure and there is no near-term prospect of the situation resolving itself."

Analysts also said that the force majeure comes at the same time that many miners and smelters are involved in negotiations on fees for processing copper. The declaration would likely support the miners' position in those negotiations as there would be less raw material to process, forcing smelters to be more competitive on fees for taking on the work.

The company said last week that an eight-day strike in July and the second, continuing strike at Grasberg led to a loss of about 70 million pounds of copper and 100,000 ounces of gold in the third quarter, and cut its sales forecasts for 2012.

Earlier this month, Freeport Indonesia said it had ramped up copper concentrate output at Grasberg to average more than 4,000 tonnes per day by relying largely on non-unionised and contract workers, in a move criticised by the government. ID:nL3E7LD071]

Before the strike began , Freeport Indonesia forecast 2011 copper output at around 1 billion pounds (453,952 tonnes), from 1.2 billion pounds last year.

Freeport Indonesia's copper concentrates are sold under long-term contracts, with approximately one-half sold to affiliated smelters Atlantic Copper and PT Smelting, the firm's website said.

A trading manager at a large Chinese smelter told Reuters that there are no smelters in China that hold contracts for Grasberg concentrates, due to its high gold content.

"The Freeport strike definitely plays a part in copper's rise today," said Citigroup analyst David Thurtell. "This plus further evidence of drawdowns from warehouses are why dips are being bought."

Late last week, Freeport resumed pay talks with its Indonesian mine workers union in a bid to end a month-long strike.

The Freeport worker's union initially demanded $30 to $200 an hour for miners earning $1.50 to $3, after finding out their counterparts around the world earned 10 times more. They scaled back pay demands last week to $7.50 an hour, as the company boosted output by using contractors and other workers.

Prior to the latest talks the company said it was considering shutting down its Grasberg mine as one of several contingency plans if security does not improve.

At that time, the firm said the Grasberg mine was operating at about two-thirds of its capacity.

The Freeport area in remote Papua province in eastern Indonesia suffers from sporadic shootings, due to a simmering separatist conflict. (Additional reporting by Polly Yam in HONG KONG, Carrie Ho in SHANGHAI and Rujun Shen in SINGAPORE; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Simon Webb)