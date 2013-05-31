JAKARTA May 31 One worker was killed after a new underground tunnel collapsed on Friday at Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc 's Indonesia mine, a union official said, calling on miners to stop work at the world's second-biggest copper mine.

Company officials could not be immediately reached, but this would be the second deadly accident at the remote Papua complex in just over two weeks after 28 people were killed in another collapse.

Papua-based union official Virgo Solossa said by telephone the worker had been killed after "a tunnel collapse at an underground drop point out of Freeport production area".

Freeport said on Wednesday it had resumed some operations at the copper mine.