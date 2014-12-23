JAKARTA Dec 23 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
needs to build two Indonesian copper smelters at a cost of
around $4 billion by 2020, a government official said, as talks
resumed between the miner and Jakarta over the firm's future in
the Southeast Asian country.
The proposal comes five months after Freeport signed a
memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Indonesian government
that ended a six-month tax dispute and paved the way for the
company to resume copper concentrate exports.
As part of July's MOU, the country's largest copper producer
agreed to pay a $115 million "assurance bond" to develop a $2.3
billion smelter by 2017. The government is now asking Freeport
to build a second one by 2020 at a cost of around $1.5 billion.
"We have asked Freeport to build another smelter in Papua
that is different than the one in Gresik," Coal and Minerals
Director General Sukhyar told reporters on Tuesday.
Freeport Indonesia's chief executive officer, Rozik
Soetjipto, declined to comment on the Papua smelter proposal as
negotiations were still ongoing.
Freeport is working with fellow U.S. miner Newmont Mining
Corp on the building of the first smelter. A location
for the facility, expected to annually process 1.6 million
tonnes of copper concentrate into copper cathode, has yet to be
finalised.
The Papua smelter is expected to process at least 600,000
tonnes of copper concentrate per year, Sukhyar said.
"This (second smelter) is aimed at processing more of
Freeport's production of (copper) concentrates after the
development of underground mining," he said.
Freeport wants assurances its contract will be extended
beyond 2021 before agreeing to invest more than $15 billion to
turn its Grasberg complex into an underground mine after 2016.
But government officials say formal talks on renewing the
contract cannot under law commence until 2019. The July MOU was
seen as a way to bridge that gap and offer the assurances
Freeport needs to invest in underground mining.
(Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)