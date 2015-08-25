JAKARTA Aug 25 Freeport-McMoran said
exports of copper from its giant Indonesian mine have slowed to
a trickle over the past month as it faces new rules on how
buyers pay for metal, with the government showing no sign of
handing it a second waiver.
Freeport, which is one of Indonesia's biggest tax payers,
won a six-month exemption from new rules introduced this year
making it compulsory for exports of coal, palm oil, oil and gas
and minerals to be transacted through letters of credit issued
by domestic banks.
The U.S. miner said almost all exports of copper concentrate
from its Grasberg mine had been halted since the exemption
expired on July 25 and it was currently in talks with both its
buyers and the Indonesian government.
"We are gradually working with our buyers to change their
method of payment," Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama
told Reuters on Tuesday. "Hopefully we will get this matter
resolved very soon. We are talking with the government so we can
continue our exports."
International buyers and traders often pay Freeport directly
or in advance, without going through the Indonesian banking
system.
The dispute is the longest disruption to shipments since a
seven-month stoppage last year when Indonesia imposed an
escalating tax on metal concentrates.
Freeport exports about 60 percent of the estimated 2 million
tonnes of concentrate produced each year at Grasberg, one of the
world's biggest mines, while the rest is smelted locally into
metal.
Mines Ministry Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang
Gatot said any fresh exemption for Freeport would be decided by
the trade ministry.
"Every company is supposed to comply with this regulation,"
he said, adding that Newmont Mining Corp, Indonesia's
second largest copper miner, seemed to be complying with the new
rules without problems.
Karyanto Suprih, acting director general for foreign trade
at the trade ministry, told Reuters: "So far, there is no
instruction to give an exemption on this LC obligation for
mineral or coal exports."
Operations at Freeport's mine in remote Papua were running
normally, Albar Sabang, a senior official at a Freeport union
said late last week.
Under normal conditions, Grasberg produces about 220,000
tonnes of copper ore per day, which is converted to copper
concentrate.
Freeport's Pratama said the miner would need more space for
stockpiling "very soon" but could not give a timeframe.
Rio Tinto has a joint venture with Freeport
for a 40 per cent share of Grasberg's production above specific
levels until 2021, and 40 per cent of all production after 2021.
